iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,592 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,485 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 5.4% of Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $13,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Collective Family Office LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. CIC Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $358,000. Presidio Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.0% during the second quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $229,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

IJH stock opened at $249.70 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $217.39 and a 52-week high of $273.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

