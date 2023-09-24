iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 4.2% of Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,232,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $569,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $249.70. 1,275,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,245,352. The business’s fifty day moving average is $263.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.07. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $217.39 and a one year high of $273.73. The stock has a market cap of $68.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.