iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 133.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of IJR opened at $94.29 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $86.40 and a 52-week high of $108.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.40. The stock has a market cap of $65.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.