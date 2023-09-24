iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% during the second quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 133.1% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR opened at $94.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.40. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $108.24.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

