iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stock Position Raised by Beacon Financial Advisory LLC

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $359,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.4% in the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.05. 7,294,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,112,347. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $93.20 and a 52-week high of $101.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.87.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.