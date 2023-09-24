iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Acquired by GoalVest Advisory LLC

GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2,368.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,340 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 14,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $69.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.81 and its 200-day moving average is $71.86. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.61 and a 12 month high of $74.74.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

