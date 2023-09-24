iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by SNS Financial Group LLC

SNS Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26,747 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 1.9% of SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $14,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EFA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.1% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 83.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 10,470 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 13,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 236,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,406,000 after acquiring an additional 65,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

EFA traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $69.90. 14,715,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,801,426. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.61 and a twelve month high of $74.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.