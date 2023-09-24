iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Stock Position Lessened by Gibson Capital LLC

Gibson Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,517 shares during the period. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Gibson Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Gibson Capital LLC owned 0.09% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $3,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DSI traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.99. 132,823 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,228. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.31. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1 year low of $64.72 and a 1 year high of $87.54. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.