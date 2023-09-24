iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Position Increased by Beacon Financial Advisory LLC

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 479.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,707,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,685,714,000 after acquiring an additional 24,582,578 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 145.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,831,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,564,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051,296 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,348,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,999,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901,463 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 176.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,609,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,899,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583,785 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10,421.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,444,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,315,000 after buying an additional 2,421,573 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS:QUAL traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $132.59. 1,016,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.38. The company has a market cap of $29.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

