iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Shares Sold by Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,571 shares during the quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 62,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 61,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $3,500,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PFF stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.32. 2,708,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,640,371. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.18 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90. The company has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.53.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.154 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Featured Stories

