iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Position Lessened by Avity Investment Management Inc.

Avity Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $267.18. 4,823,731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,386,157. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $277.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.43. The company has a market cap of $68.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $202.05 and a one year high of $286.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

