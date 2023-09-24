iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Acquired by Stephens Group Asset Management LLC

Stephens Group Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 532,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,359 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 5.1% of Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $51,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 105.5% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 43.7% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 198.0% in the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $52,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.88. 620,056 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,105. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.88 and a fifty-two week high of $100.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.77. The firm has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

