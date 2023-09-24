iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Shares Purchased by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,351 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned about 0.24% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $16,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $840,000. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 27,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after purchasing an additional 6,991 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 229,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,393,000 after purchasing an additional 11,509 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $154.78. 186,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,764. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $114.66 and a twelve month high of $165.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.06. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

