iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Stake Decreased by Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 246,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,857 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for 2.8% of Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $27,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.0% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 49.5% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. 47.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

DVY stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $111.17. 566,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,159. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.82. The stock has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.59 and a fifty-two week high of $126.89.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

