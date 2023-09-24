iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Stake Lifted by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITA. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after buying an additional 6,183 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $300,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 710.3% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of BATS ITA traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 880,290 shares. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $145.00 and a one year high of $206.56. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.07.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

