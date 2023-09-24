ITV (LON:ITV) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $74.31

ITV plc (LON:ITV – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 74.31 ($0.92) and traded as high as GBX 74.95 ($0.93). ITV shares last traded at GBX 72.98 ($0.90), with a volume of 10,803,309 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ITV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.73) target price on shares of ITV in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 80 ($0.99) price target on shares of ITV in a research note on Friday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 89 ($1.10).
View Our Latest Research Report on ITV
ITV Stock Down 1.8 %
ITV Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. ITV’s payout ratio is 7,142.86%.
ITV Company Profile
ITV plc, an integrated production, broadcasting, and streaming company, which creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through ITV Studios and Media & Entertainment segments. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that include drama, entertainment, and factual for its own channels and other broadcasters.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ITV
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- 3 Reasons This Sleeping Giant Is About To Wake Up
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/18 – 9/22
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- 52-week Low Names To Tip The Upside Scale In Your Favor
Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.