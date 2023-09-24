Iveda Solutions (OTCMKTS:IVDA) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.12

Iveda Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDA – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.12 and traded as low as $0.89. Iveda Solutions shares last traded at $0.90, with a volume of 23,248 shares traded.

Iveda Solutions Trading Down 2.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74 and a beta of -1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.94 and a 200-day moving average of $1.12.

Get Iveda Solutions alerts:

Iveda Solutions (OTCMKTS:IVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.39 million during the quarter. Iveda Solutions had a negative return on equity of 36.68% and a negative net margin of 35.70%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Iveda Solutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Iveda Solutions during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Iveda Solutions during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Iveda Solutions during the third quarter valued at $57,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Iveda Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Iveda Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Iveda Solutions, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) and digital transformation technologies in the United States and Taiwan. The company offers IvedaAI, a deep-learning video analytics software; IvedaPinpoint, a solution that manages Bluetooth trackers and sensors, and displays them on a map for exact location; and Sentir Video, a video surveillance solution for various kinds of applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iveda Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iveda Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.