Iveda Solutions (OTCMKTS:IVDA) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.12

Iveda Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDA – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.12 and traded as low as $0.89. Iveda Solutions shares last traded at $0.90, with a volume of 23,248 shares traded.
Iveda Solutions Trading Down 2.2 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $14.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74 and a beta of -1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.94 and a 200-day moving average of $1.12.
Iveda Solutions (OTCMKTS:IVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.39 million during the quarter. Iveda Solutions had a negative return on equity of 36.68% and a negative net margin of 35.70%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Iveda Solutions
Iveda Solutions, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) and digital transformation technologies in the United States and Taiwan. The company offers IvedaAI, a deep-learning video analytics software; IvedaPinpoint, a solution that manages Bluetooth trackers and sensors, and displays them on a map for exact location; and Sentir Video, a video surveillance solution for various kinds of applications.
