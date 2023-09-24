Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI)

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $52.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com raised National Health Investors from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised National Health Investors from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.75.

National Health Investors Trading Up 1.0 %

National Health Investors Dividend Announcement

NYSE:NHI opened at $51.32 on Wednesday. National Health Investors has a one year low of $47.54 and a one year high of $60.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 11.18 and a current ratio of 11.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.01%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other National Health Investors news, Director James R. Jobe bought 1,000 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.40 per share, with a total value of $51,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,920.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,404,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $377,907,000 after buying an additional 60,990 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in National Health Investors by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,220,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,215,000 after acquiring an additional 54,952 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in National Health Investors by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,191,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,749,000 after purchasing an additional 5,762 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 52.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,644,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,231,000 after purchasing an additional 562,665 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 933,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,910,000 after purchasing an additional 13,654 shares during the last quarter. 62.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

