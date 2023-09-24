Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.
Several other research analysts have also commented on PPRUY. Societe Generale upgraded Kering from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. HSBC downgraded shares of Kering from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, CLSA initiated coverage on shares of Kering in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kering currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $620.00.
Kering SA offers ready-to-wear products apparel and accessories for men and women in France, the Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, Japan, and internationally. It also offers leather goods and shoes; watches and jewelry; eyewear products; and fragrances and cosmetics. The company provides Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, Brioni, Boucheron, Pomellato, DoDo, Qeelin, and Kering Eyewear brands.
