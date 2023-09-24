Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Prada (OTCMKTS:PRDSY)

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Prada (OTCMKTS:PRDSY – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Prada Stock Performance

Prada stock opened at $12.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.98. Prada has a one year low of $8.79 and a one year high of $15.52.

About Prada

Prada S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, accessories, and jewelry in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Japan, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Prada, Miu Miu, Church's, and Car Shoe brands.

