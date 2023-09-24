Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.21

Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.21 and traded as low as $0.18. Jones Soda shares last traded at $0.18, with a volume of 4,240 shares.

Jones Soda Trading Down 3.0 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.21.

Get Jones Soda alerts:

Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.81 million for the quarter. Jones Soda had a negative return on equity of 50.25% and a negative net margin of 33.05%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jones Soda

About Jones Soda

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jones Soda stock. Private Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Jones Soda Co. ( OTCMKTS:JSDA Free Report ) by 49.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.23% of Jones Soda worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Jones Soda Co, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, marketing, and distribution of beverages primarily in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides craft sodas under the Jones Soda and Lemoncocco brands; and cannabis products under the Mary Jones brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Soda Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Soda and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.