Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.21

Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.21 and traded as low as $0.18. Jones Soda shares last traded at $0.18, with a volume of 4,240 shares.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.21.
Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.81 million for the quarter. Jones Soda had a negative return on equity of 50.25% and a negative net margin of 33.05%.
Jones Soda Co, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, marketing, and distribution of beverages primarily in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides craft sodas under the Jones Soda and Lemoncocco brands; and cannabis products under the Mary Jones brand.
