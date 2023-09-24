JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target to $32.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PINS. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $31.56.

PINS stock opened at $26.72 on Wednesday. Pinterest has a 52 week low of $20.60 and a 52 week high of $30.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.28 and its 200 day moving average is $26.15. The firm has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.14, a P/E/G ratio of 66.69 and a beta of 1.03.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $708.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.28 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 10.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.59%. As a group, analysts forecast that Pinterest will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Christine Deputy sold 45,153 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total value of $1,230,870.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 394,989 shares in the company, valued at $10,767,400.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total value of $53,958.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,476,468. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christine Deputy sold 45,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total transaction of $1,230,870.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 394,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,767,400.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 535,500 shares of company stock worth $14,743,076 over the last three months. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PINS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 2.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 24,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 12,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 5.0% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 21.7% during the second quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

