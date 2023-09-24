JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) Price Target to GBX 830

Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGF – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 875 ($10.84) to GBX 830 ($10.28) in a report published on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Drax Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on Drax Group from GBX 1,150 ($14.25) to GBX 1,200 ($14.86) in a research note on Thursday, July 6th.
Drax Group Stock Performance
About Drax Group
Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Pellet Production, Generation, and Customers. The Pellet Production segment produces and sells biomass pellets. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.
