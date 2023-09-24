JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) Price Target to GBX 830

Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGF – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 875 ($10.84) to GBX 830 ($10.28) in a report published on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Drax Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on Drax Group from GBX 1,150 ($14.25) to GBX 1,200 ($14.86) in a research note on Thursday, July 6th.

Drax Group Stock Performance

About Drax Group

Shares of OTCMKTS DRXGF opened at $6.41 on Wednesday. Drax Group has a 12-month low of $5.36 and a 12-month high of $8.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.51.

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Pellet Production, Generation, and Customers. The Pellet Production segment produces and sells biomass pellets. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

