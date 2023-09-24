JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) is Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 218,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,217 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up about 2.0% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $12,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family Management Corp bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JEPI traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.16. The stock had a trading volume of 3,547,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,540,259. The stock has a market cap of $28.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.68. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.92 and a 12-month high of $56.92.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

