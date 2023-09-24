JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Position Boosted by MBL Wealth LLC

MBL Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,286 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up 1.0% of MBL Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $7,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. Family Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $54.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.68. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.92 and a 52 week high of $56.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

