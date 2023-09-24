JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Purchased by Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $3,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,174,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,828,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884,910 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 88.7% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 6,776 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $324,000. Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2,964.0% during the first quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 124,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,797,000 after purchasing an additional 120,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 29.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 440,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,063,000 after purchasing an additional 99,072 shares during the last quarter.

JEPI stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $54.16. 3,547,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,540,259. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.92 and a twelve month high of $56.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

