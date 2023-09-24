Judges Scientific (LON:JDG) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Judges Scientific (LON:JDG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Judges Scientific Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of JDG opened at GBX 9,050 ($112.10) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 9,220.65 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 9,331.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £598.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,664.95, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.08. Judges Scientific has a 1-year low of GBX 6,605 ($81.82) and a 1-year high of £103.50 ($128.21).

Judges Scientific Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 27 ($0.33) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Judges Scientific’s payout ratio is 4,175.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Judges Scientific

In other Judges Scientific news, insider Bradley Leonard Ormsby acquired 4 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 9,379 ($116.18) per share, with a total value of £375.16 ($464.71). 22.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Judges Scientific plc designs, manufactures, and sells scientific instruments. It operates through two segments, Materials Sciences and Vacuum. The company offers engineering teaching and research equipment for universities, colleges, schools, and research centers; and research and development systems for food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.

Featured Stories

