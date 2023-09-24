Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,043 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GM. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 157,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,890,000 after purchasing an additional 15,117 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 278,485 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $12,181,000 after acquiring an additional 68,683 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of General Motors by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,767 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 5.3% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 103,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In other news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $381,300.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 282,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,601,893. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $32.58 on Friday. General Motors has a twelve month low of $31.10 and a twelve month high of $43.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.00 and its 200 day moving average is $35.19. The company has a market cap of $44.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.39.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $44.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 5.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on General Motors from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on General Motors from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Motors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

General Motors Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

