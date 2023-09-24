Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.58 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Kaydan Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 222.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 282.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $139.69 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $122.54 and a 1-year high of $147.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

