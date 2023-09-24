Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. Has $25.44 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 41.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 376,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,555 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 10.7% of Kaydan Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $25,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IEFA. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 162.0% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 14,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 8,714 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.4% during the second quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 9,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 75.0% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 28,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $65.30 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The stock has a market cap of $95.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.13 and a 200-day moving average of $67.15.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

