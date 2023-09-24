Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 932 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Kaydan Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1,394.6% in the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,382,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223,157 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS USMV opened at $74.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.44. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The company has a market capitalization of $28.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

