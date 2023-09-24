Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,334,691 Shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,074,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,334,691 shares during the period. ProShares Short QQQ comprises about 13.6% of Kaydan Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Short QQQ were worth $32,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PSQ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in ProShares Short QQQ by 312.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 111,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 84,214 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 54.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,924 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ during the first quarter valued at about $546,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ during the first quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ during the first quarter valued at about $567,000.

ProShares Short QQQ Stock Performance

PSQ stock opened at $10.90 on Friday. ProShares Short QQQ has a 52-week low of $10.09 and a 52-week high of $15.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.37.

ProShares Short QQQ Company Profile

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

