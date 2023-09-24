Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Bought by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Kellogg by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kellogg by 402.2% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in Kellogg in the first quarter worth about $33,000. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Kellogg

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $6,755,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,531,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,683,625,656.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $6,755,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,531,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,683,625,656.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total value of $4,729,462.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,098,438 shares in the company, valued at $3,288,644,046.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 633,400 shares of company stock valued at $39,946,886. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of K stock opened at $60.21 on Friday. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $58.81 and a 1 year high of $77.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.89 and its 200-day moving average is $65.79. The stock has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.42.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.14. Kellogg had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Equities analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This is an increase from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kellogg from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. 22nd Century Group reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.86.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

