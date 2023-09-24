Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Key Tronic Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ KTCC opened at $4.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.24 million, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.12 and a 200 day moving average of $5.76. Key Tronic has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $7.53.

Get Key Tronic alerts:

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $162.61 million for the quarter. Key Tronic had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 0.88%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Key Tronic Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Key Tronic in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Key Tronic in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Key Tronic in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Key Tronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Key Tronic by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 7,573 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Key Tronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Key Tronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.