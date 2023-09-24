Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
NASDAQ KTCC opened at $4.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.24 million, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.12 and a 200 day moving average of $5.76. Key Tronic has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $7.53.
Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $162.61 million for the quarter. Key Tronic had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 0.88%.
Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.
