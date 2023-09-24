KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KMLM) Shares Purchased by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KMLM – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,112 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF were worth $7,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,765,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF by 2,338.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 4,654 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 18,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 52,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $492,000.

KMLM stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.29. The stock had a trading volume of 231,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,643. KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $28.57 and a twelve month high of $40.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.72.

The KFA Mount Lucas Index Strategy ETF (KMLM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KFA MLM index. The fund aims to track an index of long and short managed futures, based on a trend following methodology. The fund allocates to commodity, currency and global fixed income futures based on relative historical volatility.

