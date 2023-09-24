Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI trimmed its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the period. Kimberly-Clark accounts for approximately 1.6% of Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $16,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 28,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after acquiring an additional 4,955 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 22,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 38,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,403,000 after acquiring an additional 10,065 shares during the period. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of KMB stock traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $123.97. 1,439,831 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,456,342. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $108.74 and a 1-year high of $147.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $128.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.39.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 303.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KMB. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total value of $664,835.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,394.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total value of $664,835.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,394.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total transaction of $576,007.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,668,448.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Further Reading

