L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP Acquires 430 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $6,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Robbins Farley bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ecolab during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 2,828.6% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ecolab during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ECL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $183.73 per share, with a total value of $119,424.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,994.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Down 0.1 %

ECL traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $171.98. 966,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 951,836. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.04 and a 1-year high of $191.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $182.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.04. The stock has a market cap of $49.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.84, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.58%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

