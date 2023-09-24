L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP Boosts Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,989 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $408,232,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in IQVIA by 1,852.5% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,066,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $423,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,914 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in IQVIA by 24.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,620,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,117,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,803 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 125.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 931,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $185,186,000 after purchasing an additional 518,581 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 268.9% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 447,061 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,916,000 after purchasing an additional 325,860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on IQVIA from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $244.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on IQVIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.00.

In related news, insider Constantinos Panagos sold 27,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total value of $5,700,238.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,973,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IQV traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $198.75. 1,090,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 943,559. The company has a market cap of $36.39 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $165.75 and a one year high of $241.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $218.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.69.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.13. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Equities analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

