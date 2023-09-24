L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP Grows Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 111.4% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

VTV traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $139.69. 2,624,365 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,202,325. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.41. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $122.54 and a 52-week high of $147.73. The company has a market capitalization of $97.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

