L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth $204,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC now owns 30,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,701,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $276,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $213.64. 3,262,885 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,923,164. The stock has a market cap of $301.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $222.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.87. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $228.96.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.