L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP Grows Stock Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP increased its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 86,275 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s holdings in Trimble were worth $4,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,575,624 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,989,305,000 after purchasing an additional 342,426 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,092,648 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $529,057,000 after purchasing an additional 218,688 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,088,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $408,939,000 after purchasing an additional 26,670 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 131.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,550,902 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $290,979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155,709 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 283.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,530,548 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $279,625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089,901 shares during the period. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRMB has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Trimble from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Trimble from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.86.

Shares of TRMB stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,217,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.12. Trimble Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.43 and a twelve month high of $62.40. The company has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.79.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Trimble had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $993.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trimble news, SVP Peter Large sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $54,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,028. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Trimble news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,679,580. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter Large sold 1,020 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $54,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,040 shares of company stock worth $531,470 in the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

