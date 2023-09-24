L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP Has $18.83 Million Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP grew its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,721 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises approximately 2.4% of L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s holdings in Stryker were worth $18,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $1,445,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,021,266. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.59.

SYK traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $285.28. The stock had a trading volume of 953,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,745. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $285.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $108.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.95. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $200.80 and a one year high of $306.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 13.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 42.37%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

