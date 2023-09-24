L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP Has $236,000 Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP lessened its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 121,647.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,447,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,441,162 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $336,416,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,240,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,080,000 after acquiring an additional 334,020 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 986,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,344,000 after acquiring an additional 260,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,699,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,350,376,000 after purchasing an additional 196,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Down 0.7 %

IDXX traded down $2.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $435.69. 439,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,226. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $502.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $489.41. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $317.06 and a 1-year high of $564.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $943.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.84 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 104.84% and a net margin of 22.52%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $610.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $571.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on IDEXX Laboratories

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 22,909 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.56, for a total transaction of $11,696,419.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,001.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 22,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.56, for a total transaction of $11,696,419.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,001.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.01, for a total value of $6,873,222.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,925 shares in the company, valued at $37,338,329.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,360 shares of company stock valued at $26,743,411. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.