L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP Has $3.71 Million Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP boosted its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,098 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intuit by 100.0% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Intuit during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Intuit during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on INTU shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Intuit from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Intuit from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Intuit from $528.00 to $642.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Intuit from $476.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $554.19.

Intuit Stock Performance

INTU traded up $4.20 on Friday, hitting $508.57. 1,233,830 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,344,961. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $352.63 and a 52 week high of $558.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.55 billion, a PE ratio of 60.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $514.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $463.52.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 16.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 36.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total transaction of $24,235,041.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,991,500.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total value of $24,235,041.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,991,500.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 7,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.31, for a total value of $3,883,876.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,840 shares in the company, valued at $15,322,980.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,927 shares of company stock valued at $44,218,147. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Articles

