L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP Lowers Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 534.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,411,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 358,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 83.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 44.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,234,000 after purchasing an additional 10,212 shares during the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total transaction of $33,343.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,455,154.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total value of $33,343.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,455,154.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $27,423.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 822 shares in the company, valued at $131,059.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.25.

Waste Management Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of WM traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $156.47. 1,192,093 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,339,509. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $160.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $63.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.31 and a 12-month high of $173.71.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 50.36%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Stories

