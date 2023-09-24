L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP Lowers Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP lowered its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,954 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Mettler-Toledo International accounts for 1.8% of L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $14,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 19 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 30 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on MTD. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,454.00 to $1,366.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,660.00 to $1,520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,470.14.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Up 0.5 %

Mettler-Toledo International stock traded up $6.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,100.03. The stock had a trading volume of 184,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,474. The stock has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.15. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,065.55 and a 52 week high of $1,615.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,222.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,343.74.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.99 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $982.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.48% and a negative return on equity of 2,136.23%. Analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile



Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.



