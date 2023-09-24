L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP Purchases 224 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,409 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and Company comprises 1.3% of L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $10,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 195.6% during the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,649 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

NYSE BDX traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $265.20. 633,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,164,188. The business’s 50 day moving average is $273.12 and its 200-day moving average is $258.98. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $215.90 and a 1 year high of $287.32. The company has a market capitalization of $76.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.07. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $284.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Becton, Dickinson and Company

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.66, for a total transaction of $238,847.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,086,109.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, Director Claire Fraser sold 848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.66, for a total transaction of $238,847.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,086,109.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Byrd sold 459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total transaction of $125,986.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,444 shares in the company, valued at $945,309.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,581 shares of company stock valued at $1,551,429. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.