L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP Raises Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $7,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RSP. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 59.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,891,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 25.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 46.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 333,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,669,000 after buying an additional 105,955 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 89.8% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of RSP stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $142.69. 3,363,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,229,972. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.12. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $155.77. The stock has a market cap of $40.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

