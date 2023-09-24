L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP Sells 1,835 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP lowered its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,835 shares during the period. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 121.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Carrier Global by 124.2% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 95.2% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CARR shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price target on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $9,743,662.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total transaction of $403,702.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,487.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $9,743,662.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of CARR stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $52.87. 3,466,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,100,167. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.74. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $33.10 and a one year high of $60.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Carrier Global’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.