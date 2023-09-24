L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP Sells 270 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP decreased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 32,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 49,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. HSBC assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.23.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, VP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $775,432.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,262.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $775,432.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,262.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total transaction of $1,811,050.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,871,721.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,501 shares of company stock worth $7,838,332. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of CL traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.45. The stock had a trading volume of 4,242,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,405,973. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.84 and a 52 week high of $82.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.84. The firm has a market cap of $59.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.25, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.50.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 386.76% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.67%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

